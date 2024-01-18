Major tease dropped for upcoming WWE game release

2K Games is set to make a major announcement about WWE 2K24 later this month.

WWE 2K23 was released to largely positive reviews in March 2023. Now, fans are excited to see what is next for the franchise, and 2KGames has shared a major tease on social media.

Earlier today, 2K Games took to social media to tease an announcement later this month. The account changed its profile picture to a logo for 2K24, as seen in the post below. 2KGames also updated their bio to reveal that more news about this year's game will be revealed on January 22, 2023:

"More to come 1.22.24 🔜 #WWE2K24"

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter reveals why Roman Reigns should lose his title at WWE WrestleMania 40

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has revealed why he thinks Roman Reigns should lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns has been dominant during his time as champion but has relied on his stablemates in The Bloodline to remain at the top of the card. The Bloodline interfered in a Triple Threat match between Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles during the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown earlier his month.

The match was supposed to determine The Tribal Chief's opponent at Royal Rumble, but it ended in disqualification following the interference. However, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has announced that Roman Reigns will now be defending the title in a Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble on January 27.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter explained why he would have Roman Reigns drop the title before breaking Hulk Hogan's incredible record of 1474 days as WWE Champion. He noted that SummerSlam is too far away and the title should change hands at the biggest show of the year:

"I think that whoever is at WrestleMania, which we are still not sure, if they are gonna do the switch, that's where it is gonna be. SummerSlam is too far on your distance, it's August. It's too many months away, they have gotta do something to make this compelling at WrestleMania, and that might be finally taking the title from him." [4:12 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Many wrestling fans are also games and were treated to AEW Fight Forever and 2K23 last year. It will be interesting to see what 2KGames will reveal about this year's game on January 22.

What is your favorite wrestling game of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here