"Downward Trajectory" - Jade Cargill's WWE Push is FINISHED Due to Backstage Conflicts, Believes Veteran

Jade Cargill's push in the global juggernaut might come to a halt, according to a former WWE star. Cargill went one-on-one with Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam in New Jersey last weekend. Coming on the back of her Queen of the Ring Tournament victory, many expected The Storm to go over, but she ended up taking the pin.

Ad

Cargill has been projected as a powerhouse since she arrived in the Stamford-based company, even skipping the usual NXT route that new talents are usually consigned to. However, her on-and-off presence on WWE TV has hurt her, and the defeat at The Biggest Party of The Summer might be a worrying sign for her future.

Former WWE star Stevie Richards believes Jade might have a difficult time recapturing her aura as a top star after SummerSlam. Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the veteran did a segment on The Storm, titled Jade Cargill's WWE Push is FINISHED, in which he talked about how she might be on a downward trajectory.

Ad

Trending

"It's just weird that this is the WWE and actually pro wrestling's way of starting way up here, and then sometimes even if they do translate, they start to make the downward trajectory. But in this case, she's never going to recapture that superstar kind of [thing], like, you know, what would I call it? As in the NFL, you have a person making a major signing with, say, the Cowboys, the Eagles, or whatever," Richards said. [From 4:58 onwards]

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

He added that WWE should have allowed Jade Cargill to do squash matches and build her up like Goldberg instead of pushing her to the main event scene prematurely. Richards believes the company was on the right track with her, but something changed.

"I think they were really trying to say this is our female Goldberg, and we're going to make it happen. But maybe personality traits and conflicts can also destroy your push," he added. [From 5:49 to 6:00]

Ad

Back in March, it was reported that Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler had a backstage confrontation. It happened after a match when the SmackDown Superstar allegedly told the MMA professional that she needs to learn how to work. According to Richards, that sort of thing might have ruffled a few feathers.

"And I'm not saying if she said the thing that she said to Shayna Baszler, she's already ruffling feathers in the female locker room, which means it's passing up to management," he added. [From 9:29 to 9:40]

Ad

Ad

Jade Cargill was written off TV for months last winter

After making an impact following her in-ring debut in WWE in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Jade Cargill was assigned to the SmackDown brand. She subsequently went on to win the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair at that year's Backlash PLE.

However, come November, she was written off TV ahead of Survivor Series: War Games, after being taken out by a "mystery attacker." The Storm made her return in March at the Elimination Chamber PLE, attacking Naomi, who was later revealed as the assailant.

Ad

Since then, she has feuded with Naomi and won the Queen of the Ring Tournament, which earned her a WWE Women's Title match at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen what is next for Cargill following her loss at The Biggest Party of The Summer, and if fans will see her in the main event picture again.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!