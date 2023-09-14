"Dreams do come true" - Top WWE heel sends a message to John Cena; seemingly breaks character, but not really

A top WWE heel seemingly broke character and took to Twitter to send a message to John Cena. The star in question is Grayson Waller.

Cena is set to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect during this Friday's SmackDown episode. Since this was announced, The Aussie Icon has been firing shots at the 16-time WWE Champion on Twitter, making fun of Cena's tweets featuring motivational quotes.

However, in his latest tweet, Grayson Waller may have broken his character to praise John Cena. It can mean completely opposite as he likes to give WWE legends what he calls "The Grayson Waller Rub."

WWE took to Twitter to ask everyone if they had any advice for The Cenation Leader before going on Waller's show.

"Got any advice for [John Cena] ahead of the [Grayson Waller] Effect this Friday on [SmackDown]?"

The Aussie Icon was quick to notice this and quoted the post. He wrote about dreams coming true.

If we go by his on-screen character, he definitely means that Cena's dream will be fulfilled after appearing on his show.

"Take a second to let the moment sink in, dreams do come true," Waller wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Edge disclosed a backstage conversation with John Cena after team WWE defeated The Nexus

In a recent interview with ITR Wrestling, Edge said he was against the idea of team WWE winning against The Nexus.

The R-rated Superstar also said that after the match, John Cena came to him backstage and admitted it was the wrong decision.

"To guys like me and Jericho, it's like well, 'This is... here goes that gimmick!' And a certain point you just go right. I would love for them to be able to keep rolling and running, and I think you now have new main event players, that's obviously not in someone's plans. So all Chris and I could do is go right and what we both said is you're all making a mistake and we left it at that. And I think it proved over time, it was a mistake. To his credit, he came back that night, he goes, 'You were right!' Yep we were."

Fans have been wanting to see John Cena win the Intercontinental Championship, which is the only title missing from his arsenal and stopping him from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Let's see what the company has in store for him.

Do you want to see The Cenation Leader win the IC title? Let us know in the comments section below.