Drew Gulak faces wrath of female SmackDown Superstar yet again

WWE personality Drew Gulak was once again on the receiving end of Charlotte Flair's frustrations on SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey declared victory over Charlotte Flair in the Beat the Clock 'I Quit' Challenge match on SmackDown. Rousey commenced her match against Shotzi, defeating her in a minute and 41 seconds while Charlotte Flair was ringside.

During The Queen's match against Aliyah, while she tried to put the Figure Eight Leglock on the latter, she was thrown out of the ring with 30 seconds left on the clock.

By the time Charlotte got back into the ring to successfully lock in the submission, time had run out. Thus, resulting in The Queen losing the challenge by a matter of seconds. Unhappy with the conclusion of her match due to the delay in ringing the bell, Charlotte Flair attacked Drew Gulak, who was the timekeeper for the match.

Flair then proceeded to throw Gulak into the ring. She took the timekeeper's bell from the ringside area and hit the former Cruiserweight Champion in the back.

Drew Gulak's previous encounters with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey

The tension between Charlotte Flair and Drew Gulak started building since the 16th April edition of SmackDown. The former Cruiserweight Champion conducted an interview with The Queen on her feud against Ronda Rousey and her match at WrestleMania 38.

Flair attacked Gulak when he questioned her about the loopholes in her matches to retain her SmackDown Championship. This did not sit well with The Opportunity, who locked Gulak in the Figure Eight Leglock before forcing him to say, "I quit."

Last week during the contract signing between Flair and Rousey, the latter put forth a statement to the SmackDown Women's Champion by putting Gulak in the armbar while signing the contract.

It seems both women have been using the former 205 Live star as a punching bag to send warning shots to each other before their match at WrestleMania Backlash.

