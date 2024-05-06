Drew Gulak is no longer with WWE and has finally spoken up for the first time since Triple H provided a clarification.

Gulak has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Ronda Rousey accused him of grabbing her drawstring when shaking hands with her backstage in 2022. He would reply, saying that the reality of the situation was different. Since then, he has left WWE. Further reports by Fightful have shed more light on the situation, stating that he was not the most popular backstage and was a "bully" to younger talent.

Triple H was recently asked about Gulak being let go from WWE during the Backlash press conference and whether it had anything to do with Ronda Rousey. The Game didn't talk about the cut and Rousey's accusation but said that Drew Gulak had left the company as his contract had not been renewed and that it was not that he was released.

Gulak has now been vocal for the first time since parting ways with WWE after Triple H's recent comments. He shared a video on his Instagram story of his Catch Point Wrestling school, which he runs. Along with him, Wheeler Yuta and Tracy Williams are also associated with the school. His message on the story simply said, "Hello, pro wrestler, step up your game."

Drew Gulak uploaded the story to his Instagram

While Triple H provided clarity, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes criticized Drew Gulak 7 years ago

Long ago, Cody Rhodes spoke about Drew Gulak and had only harsh words for him. He said that he was jealous and that he was frustrated and had made it on The American Nightmare's bad books with his behavior.

"He looked at me from his table, and frustrated and jealous because there were people in line at my table - hell they might have been in line just for the pizza - says to me, 'So that's what you need to get over', and he walks away in a total huff and temper tantrum. Since then that guy is on my list. 100%."

He said that he would regularly text Ethan Page about Gulak as well, about how much he dislikes him.