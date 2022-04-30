Drew Gulak responds to WWE Commentator's comments about his new SmackDown role

Drew Gulak responded to Pat McAfee's compliments following his new SmackDown role.

Gulak has been making an appearance on the blue brand not as a competitor but as an official for the past few weeks. In the first week of his new job, Gulak was locked into a Figure Four Leglock by Charlotte Flair and, the following week, was forced into an armbar by Ronda Rousey.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the former 205 Live star appeared as a ringside official by being the one who rang the bell and timekeeper for Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn's steel cage match.

SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee took to Twitter to post a video of Drew acting as the timekeeper and complimented him by saying that he was doing a great job. Gulak later responded to the tweet with a simple "thanks."

You can check out the exchange below:

Drew McIntyre emerged as the victor against Sami Zayn, winning via pinfall after hitting Zayn with a Claymore Kick.

Drew Gulak's rocky run in his new SmackDown role

Compared to his previous appearances so far, this is Gulak's most peaceful segment for the brand. In past episodes, he was caught in the middle of the feud between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

A couple of weeks ago, he was involved in an altercation with the SmackDown Women's Champion after interviewing her as she forced him to say, "I quit." And just last week, he was caught in The Baddest Woman On The Planet's armbar after being present at the contract signing for the women's match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump, the former Cruiserweight Champion expressed that he was simply trying to get the job done and that he was not allowed to retaliate during the attack.

"Ronda had fireman's carried me, she is spinning around, she slammed my hip into the ground, which hurt. I'm just trying to get her to sign this contract, I was auditioning to be Adam Pearce's assistant general manager. I got the job done, as you can see it, and then there she applies the armbar. Fortunately, I'm not allowed to retaliate in that situation," Gulak said.

You can watch the full episode below:

Despite not competing in the ring, it seems like Drew Gulak will continue to be an on-screen presence as a WWE personality as he appears in various roles each week.

What do you make of Drew Gulak's new role? Let us know in the comments section below.

