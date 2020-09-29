Drew McIntyre and 4 WWE legends set to open RAW tonight

Drew McIntyre has had an excellent WWE title PPV record so far. Going 5-0 so far on PPVs, Drew McIntyre has now added Randy Orton to the list of superstars who he's defeated twice.

What was as notable was the fact that every PPV match has delivered in a big way. Being established as the face of Monday Night RAW during the COVID-era was a big responsibility for Drew McIntyre, but he's done excellently so far.

While four of Drew McIntyre's five PPV wins have been relatively clean victories, the Ambulance match against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions 2020 was anything but that.

It took assistance from three WWE legends and then Ric Flair, who drove the ambulance away with Randy Orton inside it. Those four legends will kick off RAW in a couple of hours with Drew McIntyre:

Also, Kevin Owens goes one-on-one with Aleister Black on RAW again:

Christian was the first one after Edge to take a punt from Randy Orton. Big Show soon followed and so did Ric Flair before Shawn Michaels tried to put an end to it all. Instead, he ended up getting punted as well.

Clash of Champions was essentially a payoff for Randy Orton's legend killer return storyline and Drew McIntyre was the biggest beneficiary of it.

Could Randy Orton continue to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE title?

It's hard to make a case for Randy Orton to challenge for the WWE Championship again. He has now lost two times in a row to Drew McIntyre and while the argument could be made that the second victory only came with assistance, WWE may have backed themselves in a corner here.

It's not out of the realm of possibility, however. There aren't too many people to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE title in the pandemic era. There were also rumors of WWE wanting Randy Orton to become WWE Champion to set up a trilogy match against Edge at WrestleMania 37.