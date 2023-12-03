Drew McIntyre has "a very slappable face," says 35-year-old WWE star

Drew McIntyre won't be happy with a fellow WWE Superstar's latest jibe at him.

The Scottish Warrior recently had a Twitter back-and-forth with Ricochet after being frustrated over his 2024 Royal Rumble poster snub. A fan chimed in and shared a throwback video of The Human Highlight Reel slapping McIntyre in the ring.

Ricochet responded to the video by saying Drew McIntyre had a "very slappable face."

You can view the 35-year-old's tweet below:

Drew McIntyre is a fan of Ricochet's athleticism

McIntyre and Ricochet have faced off in the ring on a few occasions in the past. In November 2021, The Scottish Warrior defeated The Human Highlight Reel in a singles match on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Shortly after the abovementioned bout, McIntyre chatted with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. During the conversation, the former world champion heaped praise on Ricochet while talking about connecting the Claymore Kick on him.

"Not immediately because I wasn't sure how the connection was, but the timing of it, you couldn't mess up a split second. It's not a case of worrying about what Ricochet does. He's such a freak athlete that he's going to do what he has to do. It's on me to do my part to look the way it's supposed to look. When I went in and made the connection, I wasn't convinced the connection was that good. You see my lie there for a second like, '[deep sigh], that was good.'"

McIntyre added:

"I did the cover. I think even fans were unsure. It happened so quickly. They played the replay, and I was watching it with them, and you heard the reaction, so my reaction (...) and I was like, 'Oh wow, it came off exactly how I wanted it,' probably better than I wanted." [H/T Fightful]

Drew McIntyre is certainly not happy about being snubbed from the 2024 Royal Rumble poster. He would love to enter and win the prestigious multi-man match for the second time in his career.

What do you think about Ricochet's latest message for McIntyre? Sound off in the comments section below.