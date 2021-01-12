Watch: Drew McIntyre accepts Goldberg's WWE Royal Rumble challenge

One week after Bill Goldberg arrived on Monday Night RAW to confront WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and challenge him to a Royal Rumble match, the latter has accepted.

So it is now official, McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble on January 31.

McIntyre, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today, had a pre-recorded segment for tonight's RAW edition to accept Goldberg's challenge.

McIntyre's promo helped connect some of the dots and explained some of last week's promo that really didn't make any sense due to the show running out of time. It caused the show's ending segment to be rushed, scratching McIntyre's post-match promo in the process.

Drew McIntyre tells Goldberg that he's "next" at the WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre gave a solid promo considering the circumstances. He said never to meet your heroes because they always let you down. McIntyre also said that Goldberg didn't just let him down, but he let his own legacy down as well.

The WWE Champion made it clear that he had no intentions of accepting Goldberg's challenge because he's 20 years older than him. He implied it would be like the Goldberg of today coming out and challenging himself in his prime.

McIntyre said his thoughts changed the second that Goldberg physically put his hands on him. He claimed Goldberg needs a lesson in respect and that he'll give it to him at the Royal Rumble.

He ended by accepting Goldberg's challenge and using his own trademark against him, telling the WCW legend that he's next.

