Drew McIntyre accuses WWE star of politicking his way into WWE Elimination Chamber match

This week’s WWE SmackDown featured a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso. The Scottish Warrior secured a massive victory and earned his place in the high-stakes bout. After earning his spot, McIntyre claimed that a legend politicked his way into the Chamber match.

McIntyre has officially moved to the blue brand. In a promo, the 39-year-old star said he left RAW because he was tired of backstage politics. He is aiming for a fresh start and is seemingly targeting new names. The Scotsman recently criticized John Cena for announcing his entry into the Chamber match without earning his position.

On Instagram, Drew McIntyre shared a video of himself discussing his first bout as a SmackDown Superstar in his latest stint. The former world champion said all he ever wanted was a fair chance, highlighting that he liked to earn his spot, unlike John Cena. McIntyre felt Cena used backstage politics to enter the Elimination Chamber bout.

“I’m not gonna politic myself into the Elimination Chamber like John Cena. SmackDown is, and has always been, the land of opportunity,” the 39-year-old star wrote in caption.

After ending up as the runner-up in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match, John Cena announced himself for the Chamber bout during the post-show press conference.

Drew McIntyre to reportedly start a feud against a former World Heavyweight Champion

The probability of McIntyre winning the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match appears to be low. Reports have suggested that he will feud with former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest in the coming months on SmackDown.

The Judgment Day member eliminated the Scotsman from the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Priest is currently preparing to face off against Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat match. The winner will earn a spot in the Elimination Chamber contest.

If Damian Priest wins the three-way match, he and Drew McIntyre will likely cross paths inside the steel structure. This could set the stage for a future showdown between the two at The Show of Shows.

