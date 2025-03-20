Drew McIntyre is actively being recruited by star for new WWE faction

Drew McIntyre may have another fate ready for himself. The star is seemingly being actively recruited to be a part of a new faction.

The Scottish Warrior has proven himself to be a top star in WWE over the years since re-signing with the company. Not only has he won World Championships at the Stamford-based promotion multiple times, but he's actively been a part of the main event scene the whole time. An addition of him into any faction would not only elevate the stable itself, but it would also give him the support he needs to push himself into the stratosphere. Chelsea Green has now made a confession about him.

McIntyre has mostly been a solo act for the past few years, and has gone after stars he believes have wronged him in some way over time. Be it Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, or anyone else, he has had quite a few feuds in WWE. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green has been gathering stars to form a faction. She is currently aligned with Piper Niven, something that started as a tag team but has changed somewhat since she won the Women's US Title. Now she has also roped in Alba Fyre.

Given the Scottish heritage of the stars with her, fans on X/Twitter asked if there was anyone else she was recruiting. She mentioned Drew McIntyre once before and has now confirmed that The Scottish Warrior is being actively recruited by the faction.

"He’s actively being recruited," she wrote.

Drew McIntyre himself has not stated whether he will turn down such an offer from Green or not.

