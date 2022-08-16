Drew McIntyre addresses the truth about back injury rumors ahead of Clash at the Castle

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre addressed the rumors surrounding his back injury on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

It was recently reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that McIntyre has been dealing with a "rough" back injury, leading him to get pulled from the road this past weekend. However, it was noted that he did not require surgery, and he is still going to be wrestling at Clash at the Castle 2022 against Roman Reigns.

On the latest episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre confirmed that the reports of his back injury are accurate. However, he covered it up by stating that he got injured from carrying the company on his back for the last few years.

The Scottish Warrior proceeded to say that he did the job of 20 men over the last three years, but he didn't complain about it as he loves what he does.

The Scottish Warrior was then interrupted by Kevin Owens, who said that McIntyre was putting up an act and was not the man he says he is. This led to the two men facing off in a match.

The enthralling back-and-forth encounter saw McIntyre emerge victorious via disqualification after The Usos interfered and attacked him.

What did you make of Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha