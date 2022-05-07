"Very smart individual" - Drew McIntyre admits that he wants to work alongside legendary WWE manager

WWE star Drew McIntyre has admitted that he wants to be managed by Paul Heyman at some point down the road.

The former WWE Champion is currently in a feud against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Interestingly enough, Heyman is managing The Tribal Chief at the moment. But that hasn't stopped McIntyre from claiming that he would like to work alongside the legendary manager.

In an interview on the Superstar Crossover podcast with Josh Martinez, The Scottish Warrior noted that Heyman has worked with both Reigns and his most notable rival in recent years, Brock Lesnar:

“I've been around Paul Heyman when he's been managing some of my opponents like a Brock Lesnar and a Roman Reigns, and I saw what he's been able to do for them. He is someone that has advised me throughout the years, especially when I was younger and he's a very, very smart individual, said McIntyre.

McIntyre further praised Heyman, saying the Special Council isn't shy about speaking his mind and mostly backs himself up. The two-time WWE Champion also hinted at the possibility of a heel pairing between the two:

"He's not shy to speak his mind, and most of the time it’s because he's right, and some people don't like that. He's kept himself within the industry because he is that good. So I may have to go with Paul Heyman and there may be something interesting down the line, you're talking about a bad Drew and a Paul Heyman. Again, we're just playing fantasy booker here, that could be interesting.” (H/T:Fightful)

Drew McIntyre recently opened up about his ongoing feud with Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns crossed paths on a very recent edition of WWE SmackDown. In the aftermath of the show, the former WWE Champion was a guest on Talking Smack and detailed his encounter with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

McIntyre claimed that he loves to create moments in the industry and him locking eyes with Reigns inside the squared circle is definitely on that list:

“I love moments. Moments are favourite things in this industry. That’s what it’s all about in WWE, creating moments. When I knocked down one Uso, knocked down two Usos, looked behind me, I locked eyes with Roman Reigns. That was a moment. Then I dropped him on his a**. All I have to say is at WrestleMania Backlash, it doesn’t get any bigger than this, Bloodline against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro. That’s big,” said McIntyre.(03:00)

McIntyre will team up with RK-Bro against The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash. The latest rumors indicate that The Scottish Warrior and The Tribal Chief will face off in a championship match later this year.

