Drew McIntyre gave an important piece of advice to WWE Legend over WrestleMania weekend

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recalls advising Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

The Scottish Warrior marched into the ring with his trusty sword, Angela, at WrestleMania 38. McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin and ended their feud at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Meanwhile, Steve Austin returned to the ring after twenty years. Speaking with TalkSPORT, The Chosen One had some advice which he gave to The Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania:

"On the night of ‘Mania, I gave him some advice, which is also surreal. He hasn’t done this in 20 years and I could see, even though he’s a very confident, intense guy...I mostly just reminded him to breathe. I think that’s the one thing you forget when you’ve been out of the game for a minute... The adrenaline is so high and the crowd is so loud, that you forget to breathe and you get blown up. We talked about that.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Drew McIntyre and Steve Austin both walked out of their respective matches with a win. Austin hasn't returned since his showdown at The Showcase of Immortals, while McIntyre has been absent ever since he faced The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash.

Drew McIntyre praises The Undertaker's Hall of Fame speech

It's always a star-studded week in April when the past and present of WWE gather for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and WrestleMania. The Undertaker headlined the Class of 2022.

Drew McIntyre has crossed paths with The Deadman on several occasions, including meeting him over the weekend. Speaking to TalkSPORT, McIntyre spoke about encountering The Undertaker on WrestleMania weekend:

“I talked with Taker about the Hall of Fame and this being the proper send-off he deserves. He gave me some advice as he always does because I’m always picking his brain about how to approach different matches and things to do with my character moving forward." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

The former WWE Champion was full of praise for The Deadman's Hall of Fame speech.

“I saw him after the Hall of Fame and told him, ‘that was a hell of a Taker Ted Talk you gave out there! Hope you plan to take this on the road and make some money off of it.'” I was blown away... He could have just been out there talking for an hour! Such an eloquent speaker.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It's safe to say that The Phenom can finally rest in peace with a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. As for Drew McIntyre, bigger challenges await once he returns to SmackDown.

