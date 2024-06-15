Drew McIntyre almost left WWE earlier this year after devastating personal news

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre looks all set to main event Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event in his home country of Scotland. However, earlier this year, the former World Heavyweight Champion was considering taking a break before he finally re-signed with the Stamford-based company.

WWE legend, The Rock, who was appointed to the Board of Directors of TKO Group earlier this year, announced The Scottish Warrior's much-awaited re-signing with the wrestling promotion in April. The Final Boss sent McIntyre a Scottish Claymore sword and a personalized message sealed in an envelope to celebrate the occasion.

Drew McIntyre recently spoke to RAW backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond. The interview was aired during the Countdown to Clash at the Castle: Scotland ahead of the premium live event. In a candid conversation, The Scotsman stated that he was considering taking a break after his sister-in-law's death, once his previous contract ended. He added that attending a wedding and seeing his family and friends after a long time hit him hard:

"To be completely truthful, I was considering taking time off at the end of my contract. I lost my sister-in-law, my wife's sister. And she was struggling. My mother-in-law was also struggling. And I went to a wedding back in Scotland, and I saw a lot of my family. And seeing a lot of people that I don't see that often, and I don't see my day often either. He's getting older. Seeing my nephew getting so big, seeing friends that I don't see often, it hit me hard, and I was trying to figure out what the best thing to do for my career and future was," he said.

However, Drew McIntyre and his wife decided that he was not going to leave the company. He further pointed out that WWE helped him find the perfect balance between his family and career.

"My family and I sat down. My wife and I decided, okay, it's not time to leave the table. You don't leave when you're on a heater. But we've gotta figure out what's gonna work for us and for my career. And thankfully, WWE were great about it. We figured out a situation [that] allows me to give as much as I can to my family as much as I can to my career," he stated.

You can watch the entire stream below:

Drew McIntyre will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at Castle

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, his joy was short-lived as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone the newly crowned champion.

The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to challenge The Archer of Infamy for the title at Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event. Drew McIntyre would consider himself the favorite to win back the title as The Judgment Day is barred from ringside.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre is also involved in a rivalry with CM Punk. The Best in the World attacked The Chosen One at The Show of Shows earlier this year, allowing Priest to cash in his MITB contract. It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will cost McIntyre the title yet again.

