Drew McIntyre appears to have started a new feud before WrestleMania after WWE star takes a shot

Drew McIntyre has a lot on his mind heading into WrestleMania season. The Scotsman may have a new feud altogether at a time when he's not really finished his business with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline.

In the past few months, McIntyre made it clear that he was going after the two Usos, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns, saying that he wanted to take all of them apart. Along with CM Punk, they were his biggest rivals in the company. However, he was recently brought to SmackDown along with Damian Priest, and it was reported that he would start a new rivalry with him ahead of WrestleMania. In reality, it seems that he could end up facing someone else altogether.

Trending

It was reported that a spot between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre during the Men's Royal Rumble Match was supposed to kick off a new feud, but apparently, LA Knight got in the way of that. This supposedly led to McIntyre being actually heated with Knight, but now it seems that the star may have a real feud with Knight himself.

The Scottish Psychopath took a shot at Knight earlier tonight, making fun of The Megastar by posting a video of a fan who appeared to have gotten a tattoo, but when the foam was wiped away, there didn't seem to be anything there. McIntyre joked that the fan had gotten a tattoo of Knight's WWE World Title wins, as there have been none so far.

LA Knight has now replied, with the two stars now sparring on social media, starting what appears to be a feud between the two of them officially.

"Speaking of empty spaces, thanks for the free rent inside that big head of yours 🙏"

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre has a big chance in front of him

At this time, Drew McIntyre has already beaten LA Knight in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match and is heading into the Chamber to get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. Should he win the Chamber match, then he could get directly involved in the title picture with Cody Rhodes, but that is unlikely at this time.

While plans could always change, with the two sparring, Drew McIntyre might end up feuding with LA Knight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback