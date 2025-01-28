  • home icon
  Drew McIntyre asks Paul Heyman for a big favor ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre asks Paul Heyman for a big favor ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 28, 2025 07:50 GMT
Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman on RAW (Image via WWE.com)
Drew McIntyre issued a request to Paul Heyman on the latest episode of RAW. He asked the WWE Hall of Famer to send a message to his "boy," but he wasn't talking about Roman Reigns.

The Royal Rumble is this Saturday night, and many big stars will compete in the 30-man match. The participants include CM Punk, The OTC, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Jey Uso, and The Scottish Warrior himself. Paul Heyman was part of an in-ring segment on this week's RAW, during which he revealed The Tribal Chief as the cover star of WWE 2K25.

The Wiseman was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who told him he should love him because he was responsible for Heyman's success. Drew said all he was looking for was a simple thank you. Paul thanked him but told the former WWE Champion that he was crowding him. McIntyre stepped back and stated that since he had done the Special Counsel a favor, the latter must also do him a favor.

He told Paul to tell his "boy" that he was going to target him, beat him, and throw him over the top rope at Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman said he'd deliver the message to Roman Reigns. However, Drew McIntyre said he was talking about CM Punk. He then told Paul to run.

Edited by Angana Roy
