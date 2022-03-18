"Nobody is waiting for it more than me" - Drew McIntyre badly wants to face two-time WBC world heavyweight champion

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is still hopeful about facing two-time World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The Scottish Warrior and the Gypsy King have been very vocal about wanting to share the ring for a while now. It was recently reported that WWE will be holding a Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom in September, which would be the perfect place for the bout to take place.

In a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Drew McIntyre didn't confirm or deny the rumors pertaining to the UK event, but he stated that he has a good feeling that the dream match will happen.

Here's what McIntyre had to say:

"I’ve not stopped talking about it [the match with Fury], I won’t stop talking about it until it happens," said McIntyre. "I’ll be watching [Fury’s] fight closely! I wish I could be there to antagonise him. After the fact – I’m not gonna distract him from the fight. But the second he wins – because I do believe in him, he is that good – I would love to be there right in the front row to tell him, 'Right, let’s make this thing happen!' The only way we’re gonna make this thing happen is with McIntyre and Fury. I will not shut up about it until he frickin’ happens. Trust me, nobody is waiting for it more than me!"

Drew McIntyre is headed to WrestleMania in a match against Happy Corbin

Drew McIntyre has been involved in a feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss for a few months now. He defeated Moss at WWE Day 1, where he sustained a neck injury at the hands of the duo during a backstage attack.

McIntyre made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble match and went on to face Madcap Moss at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. He's now set to battle Corbin at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

McIntyre is one of the biggest babyfaces in the company, and Corbin is one of the biggest heels. The latter has been escaping the Scottish Warrior for a while now. When they finally square off at WrestleMania, the former WWE Champion is expected to emerge victorious and complete his path to vengeance.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha