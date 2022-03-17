Update on WWE's plans to stage major UK event in 2022 - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning to stage a premium live event in the United Kingdom on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The company has not held a major show on UK shores since SummerSlam 1992. SmackDown star Drew McIntyre, born in Scotland, often says UK fans deserve to receive a pay-per-view, and now he appears to finally have his wish.

According to WrestleVotes, the historic event is due to be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The stadium has a capacity of 74,500 and is often used for big UK sporting events, including football and rugby matches.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Source states the long-awaited WWE United Kingdom PPV return will take place Saturday, September 3rd at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.



WWE recently hosted an ‘Enter the Universe’ pop-up event on Wembley Way in London, England. Fans had the chance to star in their very own entrance, complete with Triple H’s “The Game” theme song and Michael Cole’s commentary.

The fan experience prompted speculation that Wembley Stadium will host the company’s next major UK show. However, the Principality Stadium now looks set to stage the long-awaited event.

WWE’s UK pay-per-view history

SummerSlam 1992 was the most recent main roster WWE pay-per-view to take place in the United Kingdom. Headlined by The British Bulldog’s Intercontinental Championship win over Bret Hart, the event was held in front of 80,000 fans at the old Wembley Stadium.

The company also aired several UK-exclusive shows in England between 1997 and 2003, including Capital Carnage 1998 and No Mercy 1999. Insurrextion and Rebellion became the regular titles for the biannual events between 1999 and 2003.

In recent years, the NXT and NXT UK brands have held three TakeOver specials in the UK. NXT TakeOver: London, featuring Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe, is widely regarded as one of the best TakeOvers in the brand’s history.

The latest NXT UK TakeOver special occurred in Blackpool in January 2020. The main event saw WALTER, now known as Gunther, retain the United Kingdom Championship against Joe Coffey.

