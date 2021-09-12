Drew McIntyre predicts the winner for Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton

WWE superstar and former two-time World Champion Drew McIntyre picked his favorite for the upcoming WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton.

This past week, WWE announced that Lashley and Orton will not wait until Extreme Rules to lock horns. The WWE Championship match was moved to RAW instead, replacing the Tag team championship match that was earlier announced.

McIntyre picked Orton to win the WWE Championship. The Scottish Warrior did acknowledge that both men were very dangerous and could end the match with one move. However, McIntyre wanted Orton to get the win because he cannot get an opportunity to win the WWE Championship as long as Lashley has the gold. McIntyre predicted that The Legend Killer would go over with an RKO.

“Randy, very dangerous, one RKO, and the match is over. Lashley, dangerous, Hurt Lock is no joke. MVP will sc**w you over. I experienced it firsthand. I want Randy Orton to win, obviously. I can't fight for the WWE title until Lashley loses it. Randy is more than capable, all it’s gonna take is one RKO and the match is over. That’s my prediction!”

Drew McIntyre recalls hilarious backstage incident with Riddle

During the interview, McIntyre also discussed a recent interaction with Riddle. McIntyre stated that RK-Bro walked up to him backstage and Riddle asked if he knew his Bro, Orton. McIntyre mentioned it was hilarious how Riddle seemed completely oblivious to his history with The Viper.

“I know them both very well. I know Randy very, very well. Almost everybody knows that except Riddle. Right before I walked out, Randy and Riddle walked up and Riddle pointed to me and said, ‘Bro have you met my friend Randy Orton? My bro Randy Orton?’ And actually, I was like, yeah, we know each other very well”, McIntyre said.

The match between Lashley and Orton is set for RAW next week from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

