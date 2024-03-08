Drew McIntyre breaks character to praise top female WWE star

Drew McIntyre just broke character to shower praise on a fellow WWE Superstar via his Instagram story.

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest stars in WWE today. She has a long road ahead but has already done enough to warrant a Hall of Fame career. Belair has been receiving massive support from her fellow wrestlers since being subjected to racist remarks by a bunch of hateful fans.

Drew McIntyre is quite possibly WWE's biggest heel at the moment. He broke character in his latest Instagram story to share a heartfelt picture of himself and Bianca Belair.

"E. S. T @BIANCABELAIRWWE," he wrote.

Kevin Nash believes Drew McIntyre is WWE's top heel at the moment

For quite some time now, The Scottish Warrior has been doing the best work of his career. He has been on fire regarding social media and isn't missing the beat while attacking fellow wrestlers on Twitter.

McIntyre recently won the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event in Perth, Australia. He is ready to take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Here's what WWE legend Kevin Nash said about McIntyre on Kliq This:

“Drew’s probably their top heel, I mean Roman of course, but Drew’s their top heel. At this point, is Roman really a heel? Rock is more of a heel, but like we talked about, out of respect we will play along with this." [ H/T 411Mania]

As for Bianca Belair, she is a two-time women's champion and a former SmackDown Women's Champion. The EST of WWE is also the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner and headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 with Sasha Banks.

It was unfortunate that Belair was targeted by racist fans, but the support that she received from the majority of fans and fellow wrestlers was nothing short of wholesome.

