Drew McIntyre breaks character; sends message to 31-year-old star

Drew McIntyre and the rest of the WWE main roster are in Europe amid their three-week Road to WrestleMania tour. McIntyre recently broke character in a big event and sent a message to a 31-year-old star.

The Scottish Psychopath had the weekend off after being in action last Friday in Bologna, Italy. He teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura but lost to Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match. He had the last laugh, attacking Priest after the match. With next week's SmackDown being held in London, Drew McIntyre was in the United Kingdom's capital on Saturday. He attended UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady at the O2 Arena. He took a photo with Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall and shared it on Instagram.

He captioned the post:

"Couple of dangerous geezers 👊."

Tom Aspinall is waiting for UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, who has not made a decision on their unification bout. Drew McIntyre also took pictures with two other UFC stars – Michael 'Venom' Page and Paddy Pimblett.

Page is a huge WWE fan, making his UFC debut last year using The Undertaker's iconic theme music.

Drew McIntyre teases something big involving The Rock

One of the biggest moments in WWE history happened at Elimination Chamber: Toronto when John Cena aligned with The Rock and turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes. Fans thought that the new group would be adding more members, with Drew McIntyre teasing his potential involvement.

Speaking on Adam's Apple on YouTube, McIntyre revealed that he had conversations with The Final Boss backstage in Toronto. He teased something big was about to happen, leaving fans wondering what's next for the two-time WWE Champion.

"Re-signing (with WWE) last year, knowing where the company was going to go. The Rock had sent me that sword. He's always been on my side. I got a chance to talk with him at Elimination Chamber, and there's a few things on the horizon. They're going to be pretty big once it becomes public," McIntyre said. [H/T Newsweek]

As mentioned above, McIntyre is in the middle of a feud with Damien Priest. The two former World Heavyweight Champions appeared to be on a collision course heading into WrestleMania 41.

