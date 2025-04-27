Drew McIntyre breaks silence after history-making WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently took to social media to break his silence after his major win at WrestleMania 41. The Scottish Warrior also made history during the 'Mania weekend.
Drew McIntyre locked horns with Damian Priest in a non-title match at this year's Show of Shows. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. The match ultimately turned in McIntyre's favor, and he got a massive win over his arch rival.
The Scottish Psychopath also made history during the WrestleMania 41 weekend with his viral social media post. McIntyre tweeted from his phone during the match against Priest, which received massive numbers on X, making it the most viewed 'Mania tweet.
Drew McIntyre has now taken to Instagram to post several photos from his match against Damian Priest. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion broke his silence with a one-word message, referencing Travis Scott's song, which was the theme of WrestleMania 41.
"FE!N. #WrestleMania," he wrote.
Check out his Instagram post below:
WWE personality believes Drew McIntyre could get involved in The Rock and John Cena's storyline
During a recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts said if John Cena were to turn on The Rock in the upcoming months, then The Final Boss could reveal Drew McIntyre as his protégé.
Roberts added that McIntyre could start a feud with Cena, which will help the latter turn babyface before his eventual retirement.
"Drew coming in at the very end of that and starting a rivalry with John Cena because John Cena turned on The Final Boss I think is the best way to close the loop on this insane Final Boss stuff and make John Cena a babyface again," he added.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Drew McIntyre's future.