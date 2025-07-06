Drew McIntyre breaks silence after major WWE announcement: "It only took them one year and three months"

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently took to social media to break his silence after a huge announcement. The Scottish Warrior returned to the Stamford-based promotion on this week's SmackDown.

On the blue brand's show, Cody Rhodes came out to celebrate his King of the Ring win and his next opponent, John Cena. Rhodes was soon interrupted by The Apex Predator, who asked him not to waste the opportunity of dethroning Cena as the Undisputed WWE Champion at SummerSlam. Both stars were then interrupted by a returning Drew McIntyre, who took multiple shots at Rhodes and Orton. Their segment ended with McIntyre eating a vicious RKO from The Viper.

Following the show, Drew McIntyre recently took to X/Twitter to break his silence after a huge announcement related to his new merchandise. The Scottish Warrior was seen wearing a "Bored at Work" t-shirt on SmackDown, which was a reference to a tweet he uploaded in the middle of his WrestleMania XL match against Seth Rollins.

McIntyre had been asking for this t-shirt for quite some time. He has now confirmed that his new merch is available on WWE's Shop. In his post's caption, the former World Heavyweight Champion highlighted that the company finally listened to him after more than a year.

"It only took them one year and three months. But you, too, can be bored at work," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

WWE legend wants to see Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes

During a recent edition of Busted Open, WWE legend Bully Ray admitted that he was a huge fan of Drew McIntyre and believed the company was planting seeds for his future clash with Cody Rhodes after their segment on SmackDown.

Ray added that if Rhodes dethrones John Cena at SummerSlam 2025, then he would like to see a world title match between The American Nightmare and The Scottish Warrior.

"I'm the biggest Drew McIntyre fan as well. What I look at is they're planting seeds. I love when he said with him and Cody they have a similar path, and if you're gonna tell me I'm gonna get Cody and Drew for the world title, that is a bigger picture. When I look at, okay, I have Gunther, I have this returning John Cena, I also have CM Punk. These are all people that have been plugged in the way of Drew McIntyre."

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for a future clash between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

