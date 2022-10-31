Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently called out Mace after the latter tweeted about a Scottish beverage.

SmackDown superstar Mace, who is currently on tour in Scotland, recently posted a picture of a famous Scottish beverage, Irn-Bru. However, Mace didn't seem impressed and posted on social media questioning the drink.

"wtf is this," tweeted Mace.

Drew McIntyre, who hails from the European nation, took to Twitter to reply to the Maximum Male Models member. The Scottish Warrior was unimpressed with Mace's question and called Irn-Bru the "nectar of the Gods."

"The nectar of the Gods you clown," replied McIntyre.

Check out the Twitter exchange below:

Several WWE superstars are currently in Scotland as part of a tour.

Drew McIntyre missed the latest episode of SmackDown as he was attending Sheamus' wedding

A couple of weeks ago, Sheamus faced Solo Sikoa in a brutal contest. The latter was able to pick up the win after some help from his Bloodline stablemates. However, after the match, Sheamus was on the receiving end of a brutal assault by Jey Uso.

It was later revealed that the attack was WWE's way of writing Sheamus off TV for a while as he was getting married. McIntyre also made his presence felt in the marriage, acting as the best man for The Celtic Warrior. As a result, he was missing from the latest episode of SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion later posted some pictures on his Twitter handle to document the marriage. You can check out the tweet here.

Despite enjoying his time in New York City, The Scottish Warrior can ill afford to rest on his laurels. He is slated to face Karrion Kross at Crown Jewel on November 5 inside a steel cage.

Kross made his presence felt on the blue brand by taking out Madcap Moss in a dominant victory. He then sent a message to McIntyre, warning him ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.

