Former WWE Champion to miss SmackDown to attend Sheamus' wedding

WWE has written a superstar off their programming on SmackDown following a beatdown by Bloodline that gave Sheamus a kayfabe injury. The star reportedly needed time away to get married. Now, it seems like Drew McIntyre will also miss the latest episode of the blue brand to attend The Celtic Warrior's wedding.

Sheamus' absence from TV came after an incredible feud with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The superstar was in need of some time off to settle his personal matters and get married.

Meanwhile, his faction, The Brawling Brutes, still managed to pick up an upset win in his absence by defeating The Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa. They took advantage of a miscommunication with Jey Uso.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Sheamus is set to get married today. The report also added that Drew McIntyre will be missing from SmackDown to attend the wedding.

This was confirmed in a picture where Lana showed Sheamus getting married to his wife, Isabella, with Drew McIntyre standing next to the happy couple.

This is not a surprise, given the lengthy friendship between the two stars. They started together and have been wrestling worldwide long before they first came to WWE. Their friendship was even made into an angle during their WWE storylines.

Sheamus is not expected back for a few weeks

According to the report, after his wedding, The Celtic Warrior is not expected to be back on WWE SmackDown for a couple of weeks.

The star took on Solo Sikoa in a singles match on the October 21 episode of SmackDown last week. Sikoa had an enormous win over the former WWE Champion after Sami Zayn helped him out.

However, the Bloodline were not done with the veteran, as after the match, they attacked him with steel chairs. This caused the star to suffer a "non-displaced fracture" near his elbow.

When he does finally return, fans will have to wait to see if he goes after The Bloodline again.

Sportskeeda sends The Celtic Warrior and his wife, Isabella, hearty congratulations on this happy day.

Do you think The Brawling Brutes will continue to dominate without their leader? Let us know in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes