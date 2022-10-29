Released WWE Superstar sends message to Sheamus on his wedding day

Former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) sent a heartfelt message to Sheamus on the occasion of his wedding.

The Celtic Warrior tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Isabella Revilla after getting engaged last year. He was written off of TV programming last week after being laid out by The Bloodline following his match against Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

Lana, who was released from WWE in 2021, was present at the wedding ceremony. The 37-year-old star posted a picture of the event on Twitter along with a message for the newlyweds.

Check out Lana's tweet below:

As can be seen in the above post, Lana's husband Miro, and Drew McIntyre were also present at the event along. McIntyre is reportedly Sheamus' best man and therefore won't be a part of tonight's SmackDown or the company's upcoming European tour.

Sheamus will be looking for vengeance against The Bloodline upon returning to WWE

Sheamus' rivalry with The Bloodline is far from over. The Celtic Warrior was on the cusp of a victory in a Fatal Four-Way match to decide the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. He was then attacked by Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, sparking all-out chaos between them and The Brawling Brutes.

The former WWE Champion got a chance to settle the score with Solo in a singles match last week. But Sami Zayn once again interfered in the match, helping Solo pick up one of the biggest wins of his career.

While the Irishman is expected to miss action for a while, it is safe to assume he will return with a vengeance in mind. With Sheamus leading a faction of his own, one can expect a possible program between the Brawling Brutes and Roman Reigns' Bloodline at Survivor Series.

The Celtic Warrior is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring with The Tribal Chief. The duo have been fierce rivals over the years and are well familiar with each other's ways.

