"I would have a panic attack!" - Drew McIntyre on what gave him anxiety in WWE

Drew McIntyre has opened up on what used to make him anxious in WWE, saying last-minute script changes would often cause him to have a "panic attack".

In a recent appearance on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast, the two-time WWE Champion went into detail on how he has developed as a performer over the years, stemming back to his original run in WWE.

Drew McIntyre explained his return to independent promotions upon leaving WWE helped transform him into the performer he is today. It allowed him to truly settle into his character in order to relate to the audience better. McIntyre also said the journey helped eliminate feelings of anxiety he experienced when there were any sudden last-minute changes in WWE:

"The more I was being myself, the more people started reacting to me. For the first time, I was getting these genuine reactions. The more I let them in, the more I talked as Drew Galloway, the real person. The more they responded, I said, “OK. I’m more relaxed, I’m in the moment." Undertaker told me back in the day, “Stop playing the wrestler, be the wrestler.” I’m finally being the wrestler, I’m being in the moment, I’m being present and fans are responding." McIntyre said.

He continued:

"I am so relaxed and being myself out there because I am. There are times, you know, about when things change right up to the last second sometimes, with the interviews on the show. These days? Doesn’t affect me at all. Back in the day? I would have a panic attack! I’ve seen actors in hollywood or on shows who are handed scripts at the very last second - “How can you learn this?!” Just go out there and go with the flow, you’ll be fine buddy. But now I’m so confident to go out there and just do it within the confines of the story, because I am being myself, just with the volume turned up and within the storylines."

Drew McIntyre could become a three-time WWE Champion soon

Drew McIntyre is set to enter a triple threat match against Braun Strowman and reigning WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

Lashley surprised everyone at WrestleMania 37 when he was able to overcome The Scottish Warrior, with a helping hand from MVP.

Now, at WrestleMania Backlash, Drew McIntyre has the chance to become a three-time WWE Champion. A victory would mean McIntyre has claimed three WWE Championships in little over a year, between 2020 and 2021.