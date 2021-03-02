Watch: Former WWE Champion reacts to Bobby Lashley's title win

Bobby Lashley is the new WWE Champion, and former titleholder Drew McIntyre believes that The Almighty has "earned it." That's despite McIntyre losing the title to The Miz at Elimination Chamber due to Lashley's attack.

Drew McIntyre appeared on WWE's RAW Talk and shared his thoughts on Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship victory. The win came after The Miz tried pulling numerous antics to get himself out of the match.

Lashley just became the third African-American WWE Champion, a historic moment in the pro-wrestling business. The Dominator will be feeling ecstatic after his win, but he will have to keep his wits about himself. He now has a target on his back, and one man who is already locked in is Drew McIntyre.

The former WWE Champion reacted to Lashley's win, congratulating him on securing the title.

"If I was to place a bet on the match, I certainly would have placed everything on Lashley. He's worked hard for it. The man is an absolute animal, in every possible way. In the gym. In the ring. I've faced him in the past. He's earned this moment and the idea of Drew McIntyre versus Lashley is pretty big for me, it feels like a significant match for RAW, and if it happens on the biggest stage of them all that will be just fine for me."

Drew McIntyre still has his eyes set on winning back the WWE Championship. Perhaps fans will see The Scottish Warrior challenge Lashley for the title soon.

Who will Bobby Lashley face at WWE WrestleMania?

Bobby Lashley really wants a match with the Beast Incarnate

Bobby Lashley will be on cloud nine. That being said, he will soon have to start thinking about his future as WWE Champion. The WWE Universe will be hoping that he heads into WrestleMania as champion, but the question is who he will face.

The most obvious choice would be for Drew McIntyre to challenge Lashley for the title. It makes perfect sense from a storyline perspective. However, there have been some rumblings in the rumor mill about a possible match featuring Brock Lesnar.

Who do you think Bobby Lashley should face at WrestleMania 37? Let us know your thoughts down below.