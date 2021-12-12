"I'm gonna kick your head off too" – Drew McIntyre sends a message to WWE Superstar he's never faced before

Drew McIntyre has an interesting choice of opponent on the blue brand. The Scottish Warrior has called out Cesaro as the next man he'd like to face on SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre was in conversation with WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton this week on Talking Smack. Drew reflected on his match and discussed future opponents on the blue brand.

McIntyre mentioned he never crossed paths with Cesaro in singles competition. McIntyre said he was sure a match with Cesaro was imminent and when it did happen, he'd beat the Swiss Cyborg with a Claymore:

"Somebody that I've never faced, though we've both been wrestling for 20-plus years, is Cesaro. It's unbelievable we've never had a singles match. He's a phenomenal competitor. It's gonna happen, it's gonna be awesome. And sorry buddy, I'm gonna kick your head off too."

You can watch the full video here:

The message came just hours after Cesaro teased a future matchup with The Scottish Warrior.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus this week on SmackDown

Drew McIntyre met WWE official Adam Pearce in a backstage segment this week. Pearce informed Drew that a higher authority figure instructed him to keep The Scottish Warrior out of the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal. Pearce also told McIntyre that the same authority figure prohibited McIntyre from carrying his trusty sword Angela to the ring.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown Well, if @DMcIntyreWWE isn't allowed to take Angela to the ring tonight... How about he leaves her right here, @ScrapDaddyAP Well, if @DMcIntyreWWE isn't allowed to take Angela to the ring tonight... How about he leaves her right here, @ScrapDaddyAP?#SmackDown https://t.co/JaItv68XUM

McIntyre's fury knew no bounds when he found out that Sheamus lobbied to keep him out of the Battle Royal. McIntyre set his sights on retribution and took to the ring to face off with Sheamus in singles action. During the physical contest, McIntyre devastated The Celtic Warrior with a Claymore to pick up the win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre face-off with Cesaro? Sound off in the comments below.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh