Drew McIntyre comments on a potential WWE Draft 

Drew McIntyre has spoken about which Superstars he would like to see drafted to Monday Night RAW in the future.

It has been reported in recent weeks that WWE could be planning another WWE Draft in the near future. The reports indicate that a WWE Draft was originally planned for August but was subsequently delayed and pushed back to September and then October due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was quick to point several SmackDown Superstars that he would like to face off with, should they be drafted to Monday Night RAW:

"There's a few guys, like, Cesaro is on my list of never had a match ever. I'd love to have a big match with him. Braun Strowman and I have never had a big, significant singles match. I think that could be interesting. It's not so often you pay and you see two larger than life superstars going at it, but two that can actually move around I think would make for a very interesting match-up."

Drew McIntyre chooses The Celtic Warrior?

Another SmackDown Superstar mentioned by Drew McIntyre was former WWE Champion Sheamus. Drew McIntyre discussed his long history with The Celtic Warrior and why he would like to compete against him on Monday Night RAW:

"It would be Sheamus over there. Him and I go way back to when I was about 18, 19 years old, he was about 43. He was a little bit older (laughs). We've got that big brother, little brother relationship. We both get signed in the same day, came to America together, developmental together. The night I won the IC title, he won the heavyweight title. Obviously his career ascended from there, mine went on the down slope until I got fired. I returned, he'd come down a little bit and then I exploded into the main event scene while he's still trying to find his way back there. I think there's a very interesting jealous older brother with little brother storyline that's got a lot of real footage, a lot of real depth that fans would get behind, especially Scotland versus Ireland beating the crap out of each other. That would be great. We could definitely do that one in the bar again."

Happy Birthday to my fellow Celt @DMcIntyreWWE. Drinks on Noel and free driving lessons on me 😬 pic.twitter.com/48hq6kNRES — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 7, 2020

Which SmackDown Superstars would you like to see move to Monday Night RAW during a future WWE Draft to face off against Drew McIntyre?