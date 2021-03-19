"If you've got the talent, you're gonna get the opportunity" - Drew McIntyre comments on representation within WWE

Drew McIntyre has praised the representation and diversity on display within the current WWE roster, saying that talented stars will get an opportunity in the company, irrespective of their different backgrounds.

Speaking to Jon Alba of the Living the Gimmick Podcast, the former WWE Champion hailed the progress WWE has made in recent years in terms of representation. Drew McIntyre put specific emphasis on the role of women within the company and how they have become less sexualized over time.

"The talent are unbelievable. That’s what it comes down to. It’s so incredible to see all these opportunities for everyone, from every walk of life. If you’ve got the talent, you’re gonna get the opportunity. That’s what it comes down to these days. I remember the days of the women in general, before the women’s evolution. I’d be on a show and they’d only get two minutes. It was more sexual-based than anything and it wasn’t the best representation for women. Or certainly inspiring young women out there. These days, to see how far they’ve come, the opportunities they get, and they’re stealing the show on multiple nights."

"You mentioned Sasha (Banks) and Bianca (Belair), two of our most talented women, are going to have a huge match at WrestleMania. They’re going to have time and I’m going to have to step up my game, if I’m on the same show, to try and top them. It’s so cool to see them get their opportunity."

Drew McIntyre speaks on becoming the first British WWE Champion in the context of diversity

Drew McIntyre also highlighted his own experience in winning the WWE Championship as an example of diversity in WWE today. After all, he is the first-ever Brit to win the title.

"It doesn’t matter what race you are, what sexual orientation you are. If you’ve got the talent, you’re gonna get the opportunity. To see just how diverse our roster is now is absolutely incredible. One of the proudest things I’ve ever been able to do personally is the first-ever British champion. I say it out loud and every time I’m like, 'I can’t believe I’m the first Brit to ever win the WWE title!' But it’s so cool and that’s all it comes down to now. If you’ve got the talent, no matter your background, wherever you’re from, you’re gonna succeed.”

Drew McIntyre is set to face Sheamus this weekend at Fastlane, before heading on to WrestleMania to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.