Drew McIntyre comments on Tyson Fury potentially being the guest referee in his match against Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre has commented on WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury potentially being the special-guest referee for when he faces Roman Reigns.

The Scottish Warrior has challenged Reigns to a match for the latter's world championship(s) at WWE's Clash At The Castle premium live event. The show will emanate live from the over 75000 seater Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Although there is no official confirmation of the match, the fact that the event will be taking place in McIntyre's backyard makes the clash likely.

With Fury being from the UK, coupled with his history with WWE, many are expecting The Gypsy King to make an appearance at the show. Drew McIntyre, in a recent interview with Mirror.uk, was receptive to the idea of his fellow Brit being the referee in his potential bout against The Tribal Chief. When asked about the heavyweight boxer, the former WWE Champion had this to say -

“Maybe," McIntyre said. ''He gets it when it comes to entertainment. You see his character, how outspoken he is, very much like a pro wrestler, sports entertainer. When he was with us, he had such a respect and passion for our industry.”

Fury himself is no stranger to a WWE ring. He most-famously faced off against Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel 2019 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The boxer won the match via count-out. Fury, who has an unbelievable 32-0-1 record in boxing, announced his retirement from the sport in April, only to un-retire less than two months later.

Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury have had some Twitter beef in the past

Although Drew McIntyre's recent words about Tyson Fury sound friendly, the two have feuded on Twitter in the past.

It started in September of 2020 when McIntyre was the WWE Champion. Fury sent out a video, challenging the titleholder at the time.

McIntyre responded in kind with a tweet of his own -

"I'm not one of the normal bums you pick to fight, I'm not some punching bag getting paid to turn up and lose. Nice timing by the way, even with a fractured jaw I'm pretty confident I could do 12 rounds with your pillow fists. Nice try, ‘King.’ - Your @WWE Champion"

The two went back and forth on social media, with Fury even filming a video in The Scottish Psychopath's hometown of Edinburgh, Scotland. But it all died down once Drew lost his championship to Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber 2021.

