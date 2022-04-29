"I don't believe you" - Drew McIntyre comments on Tyson Fury's retirement 

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has shared his thoughts on Tyson Fury's retirement from pro boxing.

Gypsy King announced his retirement from the sport after his victory over Dillian Whyte several days ago. He has stated that no amount of money will make him change his mind and have another fight. Fury, however, is interested in competing in WWE against The Scottish Warrior.

When asked if he bought Tyson Fury's claim about being retired from boxing during an interview with Comicbook, Drew McIntyre said he didn't believe it. He thinks that Fury will have another match when the money is right.

"I mean, he's talking about retiring from boxing, I guess. But realistically, he's said this before. [Conor] McGregor said it like 50 times, these are going to becoming the guys that cried retirement. I don't believe them anytime. Then the right opportunity comes up, the right money comes up, you've got that itch to get back in there. I don't believe you."

Will we finally see Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury in WWE?

The two competitors have been very vocal about wanting to face each other in WWE for a while now. Fury made his wrestling debut at Crown Jewel in 2019, where he defeated Braun Strowman via count-out.

During a press conference, Gypsy King stated that he's open to facing Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam this year or at the upcoming stadium show in Cardiff.

"Don't rule me out of fighting there [the WWE UK stadium show]! You might see me at SummerSlam. I got to speak to Vince and the boys! I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me. I would love to knock him out."

A match between the duo would be a major deal, especially if it had to take place at the upcoming WWE UK show. Fans will have to wait and see if the bout materializes anytime soon.

