Drew McIntyre admits that a big mistake was made in his storyline to regain the WWE title 

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Drew McIntyre revealed that he should have probably exited the WWE Championship picture after his first defeat to Bobby Lashley.

Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign witnessed an abrupt end as he dropped the belt to The Miz, who later lost it to Bobby Lashley on RAW.

McIntyre proceeded to have a series of matches with Bobby Lashley for the world title, and the babyface started getting noticeable heat for being over-pushed in the championship scene.

Drew McIntyre said fans were invested in his journey towards the WWE title, which saw him overcome Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. However, he believes his extended feud with Bobby Lashley could have ended sooner and he should have experienced a storyline reset in the WWE.

Here's Drew McIntyre alluding to the storyline mistake:

"It was weird because generally, the good guy is the one chasing, and that's where the excitement is. I felt for a long period that as champion, that's where I was meant to be, and the chase was exciting from Rumble to Mania when I beat Brock, but there was a period where I felt 'I'm meant to be. I'm meant to be champion.' During the Lashley stuff, perhaps the way we set up the matches, perhaps the narrative of 'Drew keeps getting title matches' that we were pushing for some reason, didn't exactly help during that period. Perhaps I could have gotten out of the title scene a little quicker after I lost the first match and didn't have a couple of follow-up matches and started the rebuild again," Drew McIntyre said.

Drew McIntyre feels his move to SmackDown was perfectly timed

Drew McIntyre lost a lot of momentum due to his sustained efforts to recapture his lost title. This meant that it was important for him to prove himself once again on WWE TV.

The move to SmackDown has reinvigorated Drew McIntyre as he is focused on once again climbing to the top. The 2-time WWE Champion is even willing to wait for his opportunity to shine, as he revealed below:

"That's what I've been looking for, for a long time, is just hitting that reset button and starting from scratch against and re-proving myself. That's why with the SmackDown move, it felt like the perfect time to go, 'we know what Drew can do and is capable of, let's hit that reset button and re-prove myself.' I'm happy to do it. I've been doing this for 20 years; there are 52 weeks a year. I'm a patient man," McIntyre added. (H/T Fightful

Drew McIntyre's goal is to taste world championship glory on SmackDown, and he recently spoke about possibly beating Roman Reigns during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. You can read more on that right here.

