"So much was expected of us so young" - Drew McIntyre compares his WWE career with current champion

Drew McIntyre has compared aspects of his career to those of current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

In a recent appearance on the TalkWRESTLING Podcast, the former WWE Champion was quizzed about the build-up to this year's WrestleMania. Drew McIntyre noted the many similarities between himself and his opponent, Bobby Lashley. He highlighted the highs and lows they've shared throughout their respective careers.

McIntyre also explained how so much was expected of both stars at such a young age, which may have been a contributing factor as to why things didn't work out for both men during their first stints with WWE.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say on his and Bobby Lashley's careers:

"The journey’s we’ve both had, all the ups and downs. Being the chosen ones. I mean, I was literally named The Chosen One, but Lashley also. Big WrestleMania match against Umaga and Donald Trump, Vince McMahon. Shaving Vince’s head. But things didn’t work out, we had to go away, we had to really find ourselves before we start reaching that potential. So much was expected of us so young. And we did find ourselves, we did have some huge matches outside of the company. We came back to WWE, we worked our way up the card. The fact that we’re both fighting for the WWE title at WrestleMania in a throwback match, a heavyweight clash, with two elite performers is really, really cool."

Drew McIntyre says Bobby Lashley's title reign is "long overdue"

"This year, I'm looking for that adrenaline-filled moment, looking for those people screaming and holding that title and having that moment that I dreamt about since I was a kid." - @DMcIntyreWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ZmuRnHVDYz — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

They may be opponents at WrestleMania, but The Scottish Warrior heaped praise for Bobby Lashley, saying his current run at the top of the mountain is "long overdue."

"It is long overdue. The stars have to align sometimes. The final pieces have to fall together, whatever they may be. Be it myself, before Rumble in 2020, putting those final pieces together, just being the real Drew. Showing my personality. Telling my own story and fans getting behind that. Or Lashley, teaming up with MVP and that fantastic pairing, getting Lashley right on track."

Drew McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 37.