Drew McIntyre confirms his new name

By Vivek Sharma
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:14 GMT
Drew McIntyre has a new name! (Image from WWE.com)
Drew McIntyre is one of the most prominent stars on the WWE roster. The Scottish Warrior is known by many names in and outside the squared circle, and he has now made another addition to the list.

McIntyre is currently involved in a program with Randy Orton. He will team up with Logan Paul at SummerSlam to take on The Legend Killer and Jelly Roll. The buildup for the same continued outside WWE, as Drew and Paul interrupted the country singer's interview with Orton on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. While McIntyre and The Viper brawled themselves out of the frame, Logan was put through a table by Jelly Roll.

Drew McIntyre took a souvenir from the incident as he recently posted a picture with a piece of the broken table. He also gave himself a new name.

"Late Night McIntyre," wrote Drew.

WWE veteran criticizes the upcoming Drew McIntyre match

Randy Orton is set to team up with singer Jelly Roll in the latter's WWE debut. The two will face off against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam. While Jelly Roll is a popular name, his lack of wrestling experience raised questions from Vince Russo, who noted that The Legend Killer has his task cut out against McIntyre and Paul:

"If I'm Randy Orton, and I'm getting in the ring with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, and you're telling me Jelly Roll is my partner. I'm looking at you and I'm saying, 'What are you, freaking nuts?' You know, at least in [sic] WrestleMania 1, you know, at least Mr. T was Hogan's partner. All right, Mr. T may be able to F* somebody up, you know? But if you're telling me Jelly Roll is my partner against Drew and Logan Paul, I don't know, man. I got a little bit of an issue with that," said Russo.
Jelly Roll was also present at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, where he helped Randy Orton defeat McIntyre. The singer will don his wrestling boots for the very first time at SummerSlam. However, the celebrity has reportedly been training hard for his debut and is raring to go.

