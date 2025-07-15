Randy Orton stuck in a ridiculous tag match; WWE veteran outraged - "What are you, freaking nuts?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Randy Orton teaming up with Jelly Roll. The musician will be in action at SummerSlam.

The four-time Grammy-nominated singer found himself in the middle of the action at Saturday Night's Main Event. After Randy won his bout against Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul unleashed a beatdown on The Viper. Roll stopped the attack and planted Logan with a strike of his own. However, he did not notice McIntyre creeping up and got flattened by a Claymore.

The altercation set up a huge tag team match for SummerSlam. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo ridiculed WWE's decision to book Randy Orton in a tag team with the artist. He felt Randy should have been outraged by the pairing. The veteran writer noted that Drew and Logan were formidable competitors and Jelly Roll was no match for them.

"If I'm Randy Orton, and I'm getting in the ring with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, and you're telling me Jelly Roll is my partner. I'm looking at you and I'm saying, 'What are you, freaking nuts?' You know, at least in [sic] WrestleMania 1, you know, at least Mr. T was Hogan's partner. All right, Mr. T may be able to F* somebody up, you know? But if you're telling me Jelly Roll is my partner against Drew and Logan Paul, I don't know, man. I got a little bit of an issue with that." [From 7:38 onwards]

Jelly Roll will be a huge celebrity attraction for SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the ring at the event.

