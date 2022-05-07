"I’m the first one that did it” - Drew McIntyre on doing the unthinkable at WrestleMania 38

2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre recently spoke about creating a unique record when he kicked out of Baron Corbin's End of Days finishing move.

The Chosen One walked into WrestleMania 38 with Angela (his sword) and walked out with a win over Happy Corbin. The Scottish Warrior did the unthinkable when he kicked out of WWE's most protected finisher in recent times.

McIntyre expressed how he felt about achieving this feat and kicking out of the move:

"The stunner has been kicked out. Claymore’s been kicked out. As long as it’s done in the right occasion, done the right way, and enhances what’s going on in the ring, you know, there’s nothing wrong with it. So it’s cool to say I’m the first one that did it.” [H/T - Fightful]

After his debut in NXT, Corbin adopted the move, which was one of the most protected finishing moves of today's generation. The Chosen One showcased his endurance when he kicked out of the move.

The feud between McIntyre and Corbin began last year when The Chosen One was drafted to SmackDown. After months of feuding with Corbin and Madcap Moss, McIntyre got his hands on the latter several times.

In 2021, the feud got heated when Corbin and Moss tried to take out The Scottish Warrior at WWE Day 1. After defeating Moss in Saudi Arabia, McIntyre punched his ticket to WrestleMania to face Happy Corbin.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, McIntyre explained what was going on in his head during the final moments of the match:

Drew's gonna win this one obviously but let's see what happens. We got them for a second with that End of Days moment. Oh, Corbin's got it, boom! And that's when we had them. We hooked them. That's what we're looking to do. People were lost in the match after that End of Days kick out." [7:38 onwards]

Drew McIntyre got a huge WrestleMania moment as he kicked out End of Days and he settled the feud between the two. He is set to team with RK-Bro and face The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will win at WrestleMania Backlash? Will he dethrone The Tribal Chief? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

