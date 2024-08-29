Drew McIntyre credits legendary 6-time WWE World Champion for guiding him when he "knew nothing"

Drew McIntyre's WWE career has been marked by numerous highs and lows. However, The Scottish Warrior is currently experiencing an all-time peak in his ongoing feud with CM Punk. Recently, McIntyre revealed that the two-time WWE Champion and four-time World Heavyweight Champion Dave Batista has been a significant influence on his professional wrestling career.

For those unaware, the two men are co-stars in the upcoming action-comedy film, The Killer's Game. The former World Champions are currently promoting the movie through various media outlets.

During an interview with Nerd Reactor's John Nguyen, Drew McIntyre was asked about his experience working alongside The Animal outside of WWE. The 39-year-old star recalled his early days in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, where he was a rookie and Dave Batista was a seasoned main event star.

The Scottish Warrior expressed gratitude for the 55-year-old legend's mentorship and friendship, emphasizing how much the latter helped him navigate both the world of WWE and his personal life. Drew McIntyre also highlighted his lack of experience and knowledge at the time, emphasizing that Batista's guidance was invaluable:

"But to be there [in The Killer's Game movie] with Dave [Batista] who I grew up with in WWE. He was already a mid-star (corrects himself), a main eventer when I arrived in 2007 and I was a kid that knew nothing and he helped guide me on my journey when I first arrived. Not just navigating WWE, but also navigating life, because I was absolutely clueless. I was picked up from Scotland at college and dropped down and he was there, as a friend, and mentor," said McIntyre. (From 01:19 to 01:43)

Drew McIntyre set for a unique match at WWE Bash in Berlin

As mentioned earlier, McIntyre is involved in a heated rivalry with CM Punk. The former World Heavyweight Champion after defeating The Second City Saint at SummerSlam 2024, ran away with the latter's bracelet.

Punk is on a mission to get his bracelet back from the 39-year-old WWE star. Hence, The Best in the World has challenged Drew McIntyre to face him in a vicious Strap Match at Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024, Saturday.

Fans will have to wait and see if the rivalry between CM Punk and McIntyre will be put to bed at the PLE in Germany or if the two men will face off in a potential third match.

