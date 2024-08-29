Photo: Drew McIntyre spotted with 55-year-old WWE legend ahead of Bash in Berlin 

Drew McIntyre has recently taken to social media to share a photo of himself with WWE Legend Batista (Dave Bautista). They are co-stars in an upcoming movie called The Killers Game.

The Scottish Warrior has a big night on Saturday this week, as he'll take on his archnemesis CM Punk in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. This will be their second time facing each other after SummerSlam. The Animal has competed in numerous matches in WWE against various opponents, but he has never had a Strap Match in his career.

Drew McIntyre posted a photo of himself with Batista on X and wrote that he was doing media with him to promote their soon-to-be-released movie The Killers Game.

"A couple of sharp dressed killers about to play the game. Media in full swing for Lionsgate with Dave Bautista. The #KillersGame, in theatres September 13."

Drew McIntyre comments on what he plans to do with CM Punk's bracelet

The Scottish Warrior stole CM Punk's bracelet during their feud, and the latter has been fighting to get it back, as it's very personal to him. The Second City Saint got it back for a brief moment at SummerSlam, but McIntyre beat him and took it back.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Drew McIntyre disclosed what he plans to do with the bracelet:

"It comes with me everywhere. What am I gonna do with it? I don't know, I toy with the idea of breaking it but that's too easy. It causes him just so much emotional hurt and stress, it's hilarious. Over something that's, you know, just a piece of trash to me," McIntyre said. "Once I take him out of wrestling and I get surgery for my arm for all the high fives I'm given for taking Punk out of wrestling, I'll probably frame it and put it in a nice little glass frame."

It'll be interesting to see who walks out of Bash in Berlin with the bracelet and the victory.

