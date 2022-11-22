Drew McIntyre defeats former Money in the Bank holder on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre collided with his longtime rival and former Money in the Bank contract holder Baron Corbin on the latest episode of RAW.

The two stars collided at WrestleMania 38, which was won by The Scottish Warrior. The latter is part of the SmackDown brand but showed up to the red brand after Kevin Owens invited him and The Brawling Brutes to the show.

During a backstage segment on RAW this week, Drew McIntyre confronted JBL and Baron Corbin while they were playing Poker. This led to a match between the two stars on the red brand.

The former WWE Champion dominated the bout initially, but there were distractions from JBL. He was sent face-first into the ring post by Corbin after the WWE Hall of Famer's interference. McIntyre delivered a bodyslam and hit The Modern Day Wrestling God with several chops.

Baron Corbin then hit The Scottish Warrior with a Fallaway Slam. The latter followed it up with a Glasgow Kiss, and Corbin performed a lariat, knocking down both men. As Drew McIntyre was about to hit the Claymore, JBL sneaked up behind him, causing a distraction.

Corbin then capitalized by hitting the Deep Six for a near fall. Just then, Akira Tozawa showed up and jumped on JBL. This allowed McIntyre to hit Baron Corbin with a Claymore to win the bout via pinfall.

