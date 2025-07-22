Drew McIntyre details the idea behind viral WrestleMania moment

Drew McIntyre recently detailed how a viral moment at WWE WrestleMania XL came to be. The veteran will be teaming up with Logan Paul to battle Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2025 next month at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul, The Scottish Warrior revealed how he came up with the idea of taking a selfie during his match against Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows last year. McIntyre shared that he came up with the idea while at the gym with a friend.

"We were in the gym and I was just like, 'Man, like imagine someone tweeted like during a match like you filmed yourself and then posted it, whatever.' That was cool. And I was like, 'Imagine someone did it in the match. Imagine it was a ‘Mania,'" he said.

McIntyre noted that the opportunity presented itself during his match against Rollins to take a selfie, and he capitalized on it.

“Nobody knew I was going to do it, but I didn’t know if it was going to happen. We did it right there on the fly," he added. [H/T: SEScoops]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Drew McIntyre has not been in action since his loss to Randy Orton at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

Bill Apter reacts to Drew McIntyre's match at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter reacted to Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul being booked to battle Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter stated that he was fine with Jelly Roll teaming up with Randy Orton. He noted that the popular singer has been a wrestling fan his whole life and likely understands the business.

"After seeing him, I'm not against Jelly Roll being part of this thing. Because it looks like he's probably been a wrestling fan his whole life, and then, like Logan Paul, who got it right away, I have the feeling that Jelly Roll already gets it, and can probably work at this point," Apter said. [From 21:40 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul can defeat The Viper and Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam.

