Drew McIntyre discusses SummerSlam match against Randy Orton

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam on August 23, 2020.

One of the biggest matches of his WWE career, McIntyre has opened up about facing Randy Orton at the biggest party of the summer during an interview with comicbook.com.

According to comicbook.com, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton have only faced off against each other 20 times during their respective WWE careers. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton's first match was in 2011. The Scottish Psychopath has discussed The Viper's evolution from the man he was in 2011 to the man he is today in WWE:

"He was so good back then, but I think now I'm even more so, aside being more seasoned, he knows exactly who he, which is weird because he was so good back then. He didn't seem like he was playing a character. I just think he was really good at playing the character back then with all the stern looks and jaw clenches and slow talking. It felt like, okay, that's what I have to do. I think now he's very relaxed. He knows exactly who he is. The scary thing is he was that good and one of the best in the world back then. Now, like I say, without trying, he's one of the best and when he's on fire, which he is right now, he's pretty much untouchable, but I assure everybody I love the challenge ... I love that challenge to finally step-up to somebody's level like a Randy Orton and a Randy Orton on fire."

Drew McIntyre versus Randy Orton at SummerSlam

SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on August 23, 2020. The event was originally scheduled to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was moved. However, it is being reported that WWE are looking to hold the event outside of the WWE Performance Center.

In the main event, Drew McIntyre will face off against Randy Orton as The Scottish Psychopath defends the WWE Championship against The Viper.

Drew McIntyre has held the WWE Championship since defeating Brock Lesnar during the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 to capture the gold.

