Drew McIntyre drops teaser regarding a massive change for Clash at the Castle

It looks like Drew McIntyre could make his entrance at Clash at the Castle with his "Broken Dreams" theme song, which he used during his initial run with the promotion.

The Scottish Warrior will want his upcoming showdown against Roman Reigns to feel as special as it can get when he competes at WWE's first premium live event in the UK since 2003. McIntyre took to Twitter ahead of the highly-anticipated title clash and mentioned the lyrics of his old entrance theme song.

The former WWE Champion's tweet was accompanied by a phenomenal poster for Clash at the Castle, which you can see below:

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are expected to blow the roof off the Principality Stadium when they face each other in Cardiff on September 3.

The historical significance of Clash at the Castle could compel WWE to pull out all the stops for the show. As a result, getting the Broken Dreams theme song back would undoubtedly be a fan-friendly decision.

Could Karrion Kross be added to Roman Reigns' title defense against Drew McIntyre?

Triple H hasn't disappointed since taking over as WWE's creative boss, as multiple released superstars have re-signed under his regime. Karrion Kross and Scarlett put the entire SmackDown roster on notice by returning on last week's episode.

The former NXT Champion unleashed an assault on Drew McIntyre before having a brief staredown with The Tribal Chief. SmackDown's closing moments placed Kross as a potential world title contender, and many have speculated about his involvement at Clash at the Castle.

The latest backstage update suggests that WWE is not considering changing the main event into a three-way match. You can read more about it right here.

What are your predictions for Reigns and McIntyre's Clash at the Castle match? Sound off in the comments section below.

