Current plan for Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle - Reports

Roman Reigns will defend his unified WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd.

With Karrion Kross returning last week on SmackDown, there was speculation that he could be added to the match next month. However, the current plan is to go ahead with a one-on-one match between McIntyre and Reigns.

The Scottish Warrior earned the chance to finally get a shot at Reigns by beating Sheamus in the number one contender's match. The Tribal Chief, on the other hand, beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. McIntyre and Reigns are coming off major victories and will look to continue their rivalry at Clash at the Castle.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the company could change plans if they so wish, but the current plan is for Drew McIntyre to face Roman Reigns without the involvement of Karrion Kross.

''Based on what we are told, unless we are back in the plans change regularly mode, Karrion Kross won’t be added to the Reigns vs. McIntyre match. It did appear that would be the case the way the angle ran on Smackdown. But as of press time it was still listed this way,'' stated Meltzer

Will Drew McIntyre finally defeat Roman Reigns?

Despite being one of WWE's most decorated stars, The Scottish Warrior has never defeated Reigns in a major singles match. With Clash at the Castle taking place in McIntyre's home country, it is believed that he might finally remove that blemish from his record and conquer The Tribal Chief.

Drew McIntyre carried the company during the ThunderDome era as the WWE Champion. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to come close to the title picture over the past year. Defeating Reigns will not only propel him to the main event status but will give fans in Cardiff, Wales a moment to remember.

