'I've been waiting a very long time'- Drew McIntyre wants a big-money program with Edge (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre vs. Edge is a match that could have happened at WrestleMania this year had Edge picked McIntyre and not Roman Reigns after winning the Royal Rumble.

Had the most amazing chat with @DMcIntyreWWE for @SKWrestling_. My 3rd interview with him, and there's never a dull moment! pic.twitter.com/SgUd7fbIhh — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) April 2, 2021

Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is still hopeful about a big-money feud with Edge at some point down the line. You can check out his comments in the link below.

Drew McIntyre can't wait for a showdown with Edge down the line

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling during a call with Indian media, McIntyre expressed his desire to battle Edge:

"I can't wait for it to happen. I've been waiting a very long time. I've to say I'm a little disappointed he didn't choose Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship as the match. It was pointed out recently that it was his first match on SmackDown in about 10 years. His last match was with a young Drew McIntyre."

Drew McIntyre took us back in time to his first stint with the company, when Edge was the World Champion and McIntyre, a young upstart:

"I look back to that time and how different things were. Like he was the Heavyweight Champion. He was on top of the world. I would have done anything to get myself a title shot. And then you fast forward to the present day with Edge making his return. I'm the WWE Champion. I'm on top of the world. And he would have done anything to get himself a WWE Championship shot. So, the story writes itself. We have a lot of history together. It's going to be great when it happens."

Come on Bob, these #AprilFools jokes are getting out of control. Don’t add to it https://t.co/ZNTMV9Dptd — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 1, 2021

