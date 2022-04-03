Drew McIntyre ends his opponent's incredible WWE career-long record at WrestleMania 38

Drew McIntyre finally took care of Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. The Scottish Warrior has been feuding with Corbin for months now along with the latter's ally Madcap Moss.

Corbin has eluded battle with McIntyre for a while and has put his partner Moss on the task of fighting rather than getting in the ring himself but couldn't run any further at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

We saw the former two-time WWE Champion lay into his opponent quite fiercely and come back every time the action turned on him, even going as far to kick out of the End of Days.

Drew's kick-out after taking Corbin's finisher made him the first-ever superstar to ever kick out from the End of Days. This record has been set in stone ever since the start of Corbin's WWE career in 2012 with every opponent before The Scottish Warrior going down after getting caught with his accurate finisher.

McIntyre also fulfilled his promise of beating his opponent at WrestleMania for all the trouble he caused him since Day 1 in January of this year.

Drew McIntyre also broke Happy Corbin's 7-month undefeated streak at WrestleMania

The Scottish Warrior finally conquered the Happy Folks at WrestleMania 38 after months of attacks and insults aimed at him. The two men joined forces and loved to crack jokes at Drew's expense, sometimes even taking it too far.

All these actions caused McIntyre to come back at WrestleMania this year to complete his feud with Moss and Corbin. Happy Corbin had been undefeated ever since he struck it big as a rich man after being sad and broke for a while, getting lucky for himself in Vegas.

After staying undefeated for over seven months, The Mayor of Jackpot City took his first loss in a long while at the hands of Drew McIntyre himself at The Show of Shows.

After Drew won the match, he took his lethal sword into his hands and aimed it towards Madcap Moss. He swung it towards Moss, who moved out of the way as the Scottish Warrior decimated the ropes. Drew can now move onto bigger things after his win against Happy Corbin.

