  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Drew McIntyre has an epic reaction to John Cena's promo on RAW in Glasgow, Scotland

Drew McIntyre has an epic reaction to John Cena's promo on RAW in Glasgow, Scotland

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 24, 2025 21:54 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: @WWE on X/Twitter &amp; WWE on YouTube)
Drew McIntyre has been outspoken in WWE (Picture Courtesy: @WWE on X/Twitter & WWE on YouTube)

Drew McIntyre was a keen observer as WWE returned to his home country of Scotland while he was in London. John Cena opened the night and McIntyre had an epic reaction to his promo by using a viral reference.

Ad

John Cena had quite the night on the March 24 episode of RAW where he made his second appearance as a heel on the red brand. It was more of a battle of him vs the WWE Universe than it was between him and Cody Rhodes.

Drew McIntyre pointed out one particular line from the promo, where Cena said he was the one guy who always tells the truth. Drew McIntyre responded by posting a screenshot of an ultra-viral TikTok that flooded X in the past day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The ONE guy who always tells the truth? I’m tired."

Check out McIntyre's post below:

Ad

When McIntyre said he was "tired", he also proved that he is a chronically online person. The reference on X/Twitter was of a viral TikTok creator who posted his "morning routine" that involved him dipping his face in ice-cold water, rubbing his face with a banana peel, journaling for a grand total of one minute, and somehow taking four minutes to dive into a pool.

It seems that McIntyre was referring to how he was tired and needed to dip his face in ice-cold water as well to relieve his stress.

Ad

It would have been fun to see McIntyre in such a segment.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी