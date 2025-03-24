Drew McIntyre has an epic reaction to John Cena's promo on RAW in Glasgow, Scotland

Drew McIntyre was a keen observer as WWE returned to his home country of Scotland while he was in London. John Cena opened the night and McIntyre had an epic reaction to his promo by using a viral reference.

Ad

John Cena had quite the night on the March 24 episode of RAW where he made his second appearance as a heel on the red brand. It was more of a battle of him vs the WWE Universe than it was between him and Cody Rhodes.

Drew McIntyre pointed out one particular line from the promo, where Cena said he was the one guy who always tells the truth. Drew McIntyre responded by posting a screenshot of an ultra-viral TikTok that flooded X in the past day.

Ad

Trending

"The ONE guy who always tells the truth? I’m tired."

Check out McIntyre's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

When McIntyre said he was "tired", he also proved that he is a chronically online person. The reference on X/Twitter was of a viral TikTok creator who posted his "morning routine" that involved him dipping his face in ice-cold water, rubbing his face with a banana peel, journaling for a grand total of one minute, and somehow taking four minutes to dive into a pool.

It seems that McIntyre was referring to how he was tired and needed to dip his face in ice-cold water as well to relieve his stress.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It would have been fun to see McIntyre in such a segment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE