Drew McIntyre explains why he was the first star to kick out of The End of Days (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre was the first WWE Superstar to kick out of Happy Corbin's End of Days finishing move.

Last month at WrestleMania 38, Drew McIntyre not only defeated Happy Corbin, he kicked out of End of Days. A move that had been incredibly protected and never kicked out of to that point.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about kicking out of Corbin's finisher at WrestleMania 38, McIntyre said it was done to hook the fans in the moment.

"We're gonna give you a hell of a match and tell a hell of a story, and create some incredible moments and during that match the crowd was loud as hell," Drew McIntyre said. "Unbelievable actually, I couldn't believe how loud they were inside that stadium. And using his End of Days finish that has never been kicked out of as a moment where people went into the match just assuming that Drew's gonna win this one obviously but let's see what happens. We got them for a second with that End of Days moment. Oh, Corbin's got it, boom! And that's what we had them. We hooked them. That's what we're looking to do. People were lost in the match after that End of Days kick out." [Timestamp - 7:20]

Is the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin finally over?

While the two men didn't have many one-on-one matches against one another, Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin have been feuding since November of last year.

Since WrestleMania 38, both McIntyre and Corbin have seemingly gone their separate ways. Corbin has found himself feuding with former best friend Madcap Moss as The Scottish Warrior has found his way back in the WWE Title picture with Roman Reigns.

It will definitely be a good thing for both men to be kept apart for the foreseeable future, as it appears a majority of the WWE Universe were burned out by this rivalry.

What do you make of McIntyre's comments? Were you surprised to see him kick out of Happy Corbin's End of Days at WrestleMania 38?

